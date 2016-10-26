Top law enforcement is dirty

It looks like the FBI Director, James Comey, has been “on the take” from the Clinton Foundation for over $6 million which would explain his decision to not ask for an indictment against Hillary for her email misuse. The U.S. Attorney General, Loretta E. Lynch, has been involved with the Clintons for many years and, in fact, helped Hillary hide evidence subpoenaed by the U.S. Congress during its email investigation. The “chance meeting” of Bill Clinton and Attorney General Lynch at the Phoenix airport was probably no chance meeting after all.
What do we do now that the top law enforcement people in the country are dirty? The whole top end of the U.S. Government needs to be replaced with uncorrupted, law-abiding representatives.
Jim Bonnevier, Belleville
