Stop skewing the polls

We keep getting calls from pollsters asking for feedback on election issues. Now that’s not a bad thing itself. However, these surveyors universally slant their questions to favor the callers’ agenda.
Paraphrased example; “Do you love (insert candidate) or hate (insert candidates opponent)?”
Further, every single surveyor has asked, “Who would you be most likely to vote for in the election, Clinton or Trump?” Period.
When I point out to them that there are, in fact, FOUR candidates on the ballots in all fifty states, their response is, “I can only ask the questions as they’re written.”
At that point I hang up on them, as I refuse to be a part of attempts to slant public opinion. Now I know how both Hillary and Donald can both be ahead with phenomenal survey numbers, yet still be found repulsive by everyone that I speak with. The surveyors aren’t seeking information; they’re seeking validation for their candidate with loaded questions along the lines of “Do you still beat your wife? Yes or no.”
Skewed surveys need to be hung-up on until surveyors get the message and play it straight! This election is just too important to play games with!
J. L. Hickman, Fairview Heights
