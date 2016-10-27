Kern’s lies and distortions

I’ve been trying to catch Mark Kern’s rather elusive paid political “As MidAmerica Airport Turns” TV ad to review his “facts.” Luckily his recent BND column did that for me.
Kern would have taxpayers believe that things are really taking off at MidAmerica. To the uninformed this reads like a real success story but to those with more MAA savvy it’s pretty disingenuous.
Kern still hasn’t figured out how to successfully put lipstick on that 800 pound gorilla.
He brags of the “hundreds of good (airport) jobs” since he became chairman in 2004. Can you use skim milk with that “fudge” so it’s not quite so fattening? Let’s see a spreadsheet with all that employment documentation.
He highlights that “more than 120,000 passengers have flown this year so far from MidAmerica.” Maybe he’s getting his prepositions mixed up. In 2015 MAA recorded 32,589 passenger enplanements. Doing math in public is risky but that puts MAA on-pace for roughly 160,000 passenger departures in 2016; an almost 500 percent increase. We need to get the fact checker out for that.
Maybe he’s counting passengers twice, both coming and going, since the vast majority fly out on round trip tickets.
Finally, he uses that worn-out bumper sticker that MAA “was critical to keeping Scott Air Force Base open.” Come on, Mark! It was only the runway that figured into the BRAC formula.
Kern’s political opponent, Rodger Cook, had it right when he says Kern’s words are, “…lies and distortions of truth…”
Bill Malec, O’Fallon
