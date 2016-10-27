Too hard to find in Glen Carbon

I recently had an appointment at a medical office in Glen Carbon. The location was in the Ginger Creek area. In all fairness, I will not mention the name of the office.
After driving around looking for this place, and having the address, I could not find the place. I stopped in two different offices and inquired where this place might be, but no one was able to tell me.
Is it Ginger Creek? Ginger Parkway? Ginger what the heck? No luck.
I set out on foot, and finally found the place, no sign, until you actually get to the door of the place. At least the urgent care center (which I did not visit, but was almost ready to) was in plain sight of the entrance.
Whatever idiot designed and actually approved the plans for this complex must have been the same person that did Dierbergs Crossing. At least you are able to get out of this area a bit faster than Dierbergs Crossing.
Jim Preston, Collinsville
