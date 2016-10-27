Does anyone proofread anymore?

Enough is enough.
Am I the only one who had to read the headline on page 1C of the Wednesday, Oct. 19, BND multiple times to be sure it said what it said? “Trump is why WikiLeaks emails aren’t doing hurting Clinton more.” What in the world is that supposed to mean?
On Friday, Oct. 21, on page 1C the article about Scott providing a peek behind the curtain, I cringed again. A “leer” jet? Really? The “Learjet,” the proper spelling by the way, were originally designed and built by Bill Lear. According to the dictionary, “leer” means to “look or gaze in an unpleasant, malicious, or lascivious way.” I’ll grant you that Learjets are wonderful and close to works of art, especially to a pilot, but “leer”? Really?
Doesn’t anybody proofread anymore? I stopped reading Tom Clancy’s books because they repeatedly used the wrong word. Homonyms – they sounded the same and were spelled correctly, but they were wrong!
Reporters, if you don’t know the subject very well, ask questions. I’m sure the Air Force folks would love to help you get everything in the article right. They don’t want to look bad either.
Add in the stickers slapped on the front page of articles we might want to read, the one-third sheets hanging on the side, and the articles “reporting” information that are really opinion pieces trying to sway the reader to a point of view, and I won’t be renewing my subscription when it comes due. My humor will be better for it.
Bob Rogers, Highland
