Education grows in importance

Investment in the education of our youth through university cannot be dismissed as a liberal idea. Rather, education of our youth is absolutely essential to national security and the survival of our nation. The opportunities for high school graduates to go directly into local manufacturing, sales, or administrative jobs with a career potential no longer exist like they did in the ’50s, ’60s, and ’70s. We’ve moved from an industrial economy to a knowledge economy that employs computers, robotics and artificial intelligence to replace people in jobs. Low-tech manufacturing will not ever come back to the U.S. regardless of who is president.
Our universities and colleges must restructure and streamline degree programs to increase the velocity of Americans trained to be productive in the modern workforce. Because we are not developing our own talent sufficiently, we have special visa programs to import science, technology, engineering, and medical talent from foreign countries. Our curriculums must be modified to remove requirements for useless courses that do not add value to future employers. As a forcing function to reduce time to completion, costs, and debt, the state and federal governments should stop financing courses and degree programs that have little potential for economic value. Those courses could still be offered, but without financial assistance from government.
To remain the leader of the global economy, our education system must change. Scarce education tax dollars must be protected from redirection and allocated to students in economically viable programs.
David Vail, O’Fallon
Comments