It’s time to get rid of Mike Madigan

Illinois is facing unprecedented challenges. Illinois is home to the worst population loss in the Midwest, the worst employment recovery in the Midwest, the worst credit rating in the nation, the worst pension crisis in the nation, and the highest property taxes.
Who is most responsible for this problem? House Speaker Michael Madigan. He has been in office for more than 40 years and has been speaker of the house for over 30 years. He has absolute power over legislation in Illinois.
If you want Madigan to stay in control of the fate of Illinois, vote for the Democrat candidates for the Illinois House of Representatives because their first vote will be to re-elect Madigan speaker of the house.
Timothy Buchanan, Swansea
Comments