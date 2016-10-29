It’s time to get rid of Mike Madigan

1:32 Edwardsville kicker talks overtime playoff win over Oak Park Pause

1:16 Senior helps O'Fallon win Class 4A volleyball regional title

1:16 C.J. Baricevic for 12th Congressional District

2:43 Belleville West football win puts Maroons on playoff bubble

56:53 Opinion: 'Madigan: Power, Privilege, Politics' documentary

1:56 Opinion: Preview the 'Madigan: Power, Privilege, Politics' documentary

1:19 Ameren crews repair natural gas line under North Green Mount Road

2:16 This skeleton will make you laugh

1:53 Special teams come up big in Althoff football playoff win