Vote Democrat to move America forward

The GOP is the party of “NO.” They have blocked everything that the President has tried to do, even if it was something introduced by a Republican and the president just said that is a good idea. The GOP has led by crisis so that special interest amendments could be inserted into vital “must pass” legislation. They voted at least 60 times to repeal the ACA and constantly say they will then replace Obamacare but never say with what.
The GOP says “government is not the solution, it is the problem,” and proceeds to do everything it can to ensure government fails. After all, if the GOP worked to make American government better, they would be working against their own policy position. How many Republicans signed the pledge to never raise taxes even if the money would be used to improve infrastructure and produce jobs?
This is a party in complete disarray and reaping the results of years of “divide and conquer” through the use of fear, anger, hate, and religious extremism.
This is the party that completely ignores the reality of global warming as the world looks on in disbelief and the impact starts to ravage civilization.
This is the party that ignores firearms safety and any attempt to save even one of the more than 30,000 people that die from firearms every year.
This is the party that ignores the market impact of low cost natural gas on coal miner job losses.
Vote Democrat and move America forward!
Bob Englebretson, Millstadt
