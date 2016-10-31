You’ve got many good Republicans to vote for

I urge everyone in St. Clair County to vote in advance or on Election Day. The St. Clair County Republicans have amassed a great array of candidates for federal, state and county office. To ensure fair and well-managed county and state government, we need our strong Republican candidates to win and ensure a balance on the board, in our county and in Springfield.
We have a strong slate of candidates including the county board chairman, county coroner, circuit clerk, county auditor, county recorder, county board of review and numerous bard races. We also have two fine circuit judge candidates, Ron Duebbert and Laninya Cason running against two judges who “retired” and are running for election versus retention.
Additionally, the Republicans have two great 5th Appellate District Court judge candidates, Judge James R. “Randy” Moore and Judge John B. Barberis. There are Republicans running in most statewide offices including Paul Schimpf, a retired Marine Corps lieutenant colonel running for State Senate in the 58th Legislative District, which includes the southernmost portion of St. Clair County. For the representative of the General Assembly we have Katherine Ruocco in the 113th and Dwight Kay in the 112th. If you liked Dave Luechtefeld, you can trust and have confidence in Colonel Schimpf. Finally, we have Mike Bost running for re-election as your congressman. Mike has served all of us well and is returning to Washington with a solid sense of our district and national needs.
Phil Henning, Smithton
