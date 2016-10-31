All incumbents must go

For the past several years our incumbent Illinois representatives have been holding the state hostage over their turf issues and obeisance to special interests. As a voter, I’m putting everyone on notice, incumbent and office seekers alike. I’m a voter and I won’t stand for it any longer! Incumbents, you are OUT. I’m not voting for a single incumbent for any position this November.
Office seekers, you are on notice that if you follow the same path, your first term will be your last term. We have serious issues that deserve serious attention. When I cast my votes, I really do not care about your party loyalty, your political purity, or your re-election campaign funding prospects. I care about whether you’ve actually studied the issues, discussed their ramifications, attempted to reach out and find a middle ground, and whether you’re acting in my interests or lobbyist/party interests. Public office isn’t about the “public trough,” it’s about serving your neighbors, your constituents, your state and your nation to make their lives a little bit better.
I’m encouraging all Illinois readers to follow my lead in turning out the people who have made Illinois a synonym for “dysfunctional.” We need new people with new approaches to problem solving. We do not need “business as usual.”
J. L. Hickman, Fairview Heights
