Keep judicial balance and elect Republicans

0:57 Chester Police officer killed in crash during pursuit Pause

1:22 State's Attorney talks sentencing for man who shot at trooper

1:27 Paul Jarvis does a mean Willie Nelson

1:32 Edwardsville kicker talks overtime playoff win over Oak Park

1:59 'Thriller' flash mob performs in downtown Belleville

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

2:47 Gibault soccer coaches, players receive medals for third-place finish

2:08 Gibault boys soccer captures third place in Class 1A state tournament

1:27 Pokemon Go players explain how to play