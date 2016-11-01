When the Clintons were the residents of the White House, Bill allowed Hillary to make several appointments (I guess he was “busy”). She appointed Janet Reno for attorney general. Web Hubbel for the Justice Department, Vince Foster for the White House staff, Clinton friend, Craig Livingstone, for the position of Director of White House Security, and William Kennedy for the Treasury Department. All resulted in disasters for Bill’s administration.
After leaving the White House, Hillary was forced to return an estimated $200,000 in White House furniture, china, and artwork that she had “mistakenly thought was hers.” Her frequent statements that she does not recall certain events are either lies or a failing memory: neither is a good quality for a president.
Now, remember what you got for voting for Obama. Think about it a while before you go into that voting booth. More disastrous actions are not what America needs.
Jim Bonnevier, Belleville
