Do your homework

The Republican establishment is against Trump because he threatens their power. The Democrat establishment is against him for the same reason.
Donald Trump won the primary over 16 well-qualified candidates simply by winning more of the peoples’ votes.
Now we are down to choosing one of the remaining two. We know what we’ll get with Clinton. If we don’t like the direction our country is going, Trump is our only chance for change. A vote for a candidate who has no chance of winning is a vote for Clinton because there are more registered Democrats.
Look, we are not choosing a life partner or best friend here. So let’s do our homework and examine his positions — www.donaldjtrump.com/policies — especially the type of Supreme Court justices he has pledged to appoint.
Mary Thornton, Belleville
