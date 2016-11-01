In a democracy, one can say they care less about the black culture just like I can say the same about our modern carpetbaggers. Just like I can take back writing Trump’s leading us into a Nazi America. That’s capital “N” for respect.
If Clinton wins, minorities should vote in a Republican Congress so Republican voices still remain after elections. Both the Obama and Bush Jr. administrations created these toxic cultural and economic arguments. Having one party run Congress and the White House is bad business for America.
So the best my culture and theirs can do to receive equality is to give it. Both cultures would have no choice but to say they voted for them ... and us. Thank you.
Derwin Wince, Cahokia
