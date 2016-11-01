Public, priavte policy

The recent revelation from WikiLeaks of Mrs. Clinton’s “public policy” and “private policy” shouldn’t come as a shock since it’s been a way of politics seemingly forever, almost by now, expected. I do find it interesting, coinciding with my recent study of FDR and the Day of Infamy.
The suggestion that Roosevelt was not only aware of the coming invasion, but helped provoke it, has been known from the beginning. But now it’s called a “conspiracy theory,” mostly by the naïve and those who still worship the New Deal.
With the vast majority of Americans wanting nothing to do with another European war, the President declared, “I have said this before, and I’ll say it again and again: Your boys are not going to be sent into any foreign wars.”
But the truth and the motive were to join England against Germany, again, via the Tripartite Treaty with Italy and Japan, i.e., pushing ultimatums on Japan with Pearl Harbor as the bait, the key to war with Germany. It’s akin to sending munitions to England on the Lusitania in 1915 after being warned by Germany of the consequences.
With a compilation of thousands of pages of now unclassified documents from the FOIA, WWII Navy veteran Robert Stinnett’s book, “Day of Deceit: The Truth about FDR and Pearl Harbor,” lays out the entire tragic truth.
The end was to save Europe and the world from Hitler, then turn it over to Uncle Joe Stalin, the forerunner of Vladimir Putin. Go figure.
Donald Moeser, Freeburg
