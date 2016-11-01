My first and last presidential debate was Oct. 8, 2016. It was an orchestrated farce and an embarrassment to our country. Presidential candidate Clinton, from her podium and her strolling about, seized the opportunity on national television to give her campaign rhetoric. Presidential candidate Trump, a brash businessman, paced, obviously annoyed, and tried to be a gentleman with restraint. Viewers wanted positions on issues.
The next day the liberal press, corrupt politicians, and the money-powered moguls controlling our Capitol, reported they had trashed presidential candidate Trump.
But did they? American voters and patriots lost family members in wars during the past 100 years. American citizens are patriots, cherishing the preamble, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
Phyllis Schlafly, a wife, mother and conservative patriot, championed the defeat of the Equal Rights Amendment with its socialist Marxist ideology in 1982.
Schlafly, at the Republican Convention in August 2016 although cancer confined her to a wheelchair, gave a speech, electrifying the audience with her love of God, family and nation, just as Moses did 3,000 years ago. Schlafly endorsed presidential nominee Trump.
Moses, Schlafly, and most Americans believed Jesus (God) when he taught, “Keep my commandments and love your neighbor as yourself.”
In her memory, be an American patriot and please vote pro-life and pro-family as we did in 1982, defeating the ERA.
Esther Koch, Breese
Comments