I think that any man that is supporting/voting for Donald Trump needs look each and every woman in his life in the eye and tell them that he wants a person who has no respect for women as the next president of the United States of America. I mean, go to their grandmothers, mother, aunts, sisters, wife, daughters and nieces and individually tell them that. If the “man” can do that, then they will know what kind of man he is, and isn’t, and at least all is out in the open.
Don Ogle, Granite City
