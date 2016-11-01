While neither presidential candidate is worth the powder to blow to hell, we must elect Trump by default because this country can’t continue in its present state of economic calamity. It was best said by Dr. Adrian Rogers over 75 years ago, “ You cannot legislate the poor into freedom by legislating the wealthy out of freedom. What one person receives without working for, another person must work for without receiving. The government cannot give to anybody anything that the government does not first take from everybody else. When half of the people get the idea that they do not have to work because the other half is going to take care of them, and when the other half gets the idea that it does no good to work because somebody else is going to get what they work for, that my dear friend is the end of any nation. You cannot multiply wealth by dividing it.”
Trump may not be the best answer for our country’s problems, but he won’t add to the Obama mess like what will happen in the alternative if Hillary is elected.
Larry Price, Belleville
