The insider political class says that government is complicated and not easily understood by we the people. There is only one version of the truth so they complicate, cover up and lie to escape responsibility for their actions. This is now standard practice for these parasites who have spent us into a $20 trillion national debt while enriching themselves shamelessly at the public trough. As the world and our society churn in chaos around us, the comparison to cockroaches is unavoidable. What they don’t steal and carry off, they fall into and mess up.
Bill Clinton: “I did not have sexual relations with that woman, Ms. Lewinski.”
Nancy Pelosi: “You must pass the ACA bill to see what’s in it.”
Barrack Obama: “If you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor and the ACA will lower health care costs.”
Hillary Clinton and Barrack Obama: “The Benghazi attacks that killed our people resulted from a video that insulted Islam.”
Hillary Clinton: “There was no classified material sent or received on my private email server.”
Hillary Clinton: “ No one died in Benghazi.”
The lies continue as more corruption is revealed about the decadent crowd running our government. We must ask: Why would any informed patriotic American vote to re-elect these enemies of freedom to high office? If your vote is influenced by the left wing media that constantly repeats that Donald Trump says things that are politically incorrect, you and your vote are being taken for a ride.
Ron Davinroy, O’Fallon
