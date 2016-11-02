The leftie, Commie, Socialist, Liberal media is constantly attacking Donald Trump!
President Obama is the first president constantly attacking Donald Trump because he wants Hillary Clinton to keep his pro-Muslim, pro-Black Lives Matter, pro-gay, pro-illegal aliens, anti-police, anti-military, and anti-Christian agenda going if she is elected President of the United States!
If Hillary Clinton loses the 2016 U.S. presidential election to Donald Trump, President Obama will use Black Lives Matter to riot in all major U.S. cities. President Obama will then blame it on Donald Trump to declare martial law to call off the 2016 U.S. presidential election!
President Obama has 2 1/2 months left after the election to start an executive order with martial law to start his third term as president.
President Obama knows that if Donald Trump becomes president, he and Hillary Clinton will go to prison. Donald Trump could send President Obama and Hillary Clinton to prison for committing the crimes of treason, espionage, and lying under oath.
The Trump of God will dump the chumps in the dump!
This is the most important U.S. presidential election in the history of the United States.
This election will determine if Christian American citizens can still freely worship their freedom of religion. May the God of Israel have mercy on the United States of America!
George Culley, Pinckneyville
