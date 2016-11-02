Important issues

When the Pew Research Center asked Americans what issues they consider “very important” in 2016, “education” topped “Supreme Court appointments” and “trade policy.” That’s because Americans, at the national, state and local levels, have always cared deeply about public schools.
So, it is puzzling that hardly a word about education has been spoken during presidential debates. The candidates are never asked about education by reporters.
The news media’s lack of interest is unfortunate because Hillary Clinton has proven she values public education and our students. That is why she is the recommended choice of the Illinois Education Association.
From the beginning, Hillary Clinton has stood up for children and families. After graduating from law school, she worked for the Children’s Defense Fund, working to ensure the rights of disabled students in a landmark decision now known as the Individuals with Disabilities Act.
She respects the expertise and voice of educators and supports innovation and college and career readiness and strong community, school and business partnerships.
Secretary Clinton knows equitable funding is necessary and that education – from preschool through higher education — is the great equalizer
She has stated, “When we invest in education, we’re investing in our country’s future and in a stronger economy for all of us.”
IEA proudly recommends Hillary Clinton, the pro-education candidate, for president.
Cinda Klickna, president, Illinois Education Association
