Letters to the Editor

November 2, 2016 10:50 PM

Just a coincidence

I am an Independent voter. I voted for Bill Clinton once.

Speaking of the Clintons, when he was governor, they were mixed up in a lake land deal that went sour. One of their associates supposedly killed himself. Just a coincidence.

When Bill was in the White House, an email spoke of Hillary’s romantic boyfriend who supposedly killed himself in a park. There was also talk of their involvement in the Travelgate scandal to give the White House travel contract to friends. Just a coincidence.

The person pointed out as the leaker of the DNC emails was assassinated in the middle of the day with a bullet to the back of the head. Some tried to call it robbery even though nothing was stolen. Just a coincidence.

The head of WikiLeaks is set to give an exposure speech on Hillary’s emails, but cancels due to security concerns. Just a coincidence.

The head of WikiLeaks starts sending out numerous embarrassing Hillary emails and the internet line is cut. Just a coincidence.

All of these coincidences I see buried in the news, but our major news media overlooks them. Just a coincidence. Now we hear about Clinton’s Mr. Fix It. What does it take?

Clyde Minish, Belleville

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Comments

Videos

Columbia makes quick work of Massac County at 3A Mascoutah Volleyball Sectional

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos