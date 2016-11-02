Voting machine problem

My husband and I had the same problem with the voting machines at the St. Clair County courthouse that Mr. Earl Doerr did as he stated in an email on Oct. 26. We had to vote early in the last presidential election and the exact same thing happened to us. That was four years ago.
The voting machines should have been corrected by now. I’m sure many elderly people and others do not realize the problem and don’t have it fixed by a clerk. Therefore, they are voting for the wrong candidate. I would have to agree that the voting at St. Clair County courthouse is rigged, as Mr. Doerr suggested.
Therese Bauer, O’Fallon
