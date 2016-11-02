Black Lives don’t matter to Hilary Clinton
As Clinton stated recently, she is in awe of Margaret Sanger, the foundress of Planned Parenthood, the one organization that has done the dirty work planned by Sanger to eliminate as many black babies as they can. The facts are truly sad; a black baby is five times more likely to be killed in its mother’s womb than a white baby.
It is a national disgrace, the number of African-American babies murdered daily. It is in excess of 500,000 black babies annually, literally torn from what should be the safest place in the world, a mother’s womb. They are ripped apart and their body parts sold to further the cause started by Sanger, and this genocide is totally supported by Clinton as evidenced by her voting record and by the vast majority of democrats at all political levels.
It is time this murdering plot be confronted and identified as what it is. To the Black Lives Don’t Matter, it is all about power and money; please do not be misled. You have the ball in your court; are you going to save one black baby’s life, or are you going to vote for baby killer supporter extraordinaire Clinton, and ultimately support one of her major contributors Planned Parenthood? Please vote to save one baby’s life please, because Black Babies Lives Do Matter!
Lee Harris, Swansea
