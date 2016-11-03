In Response to Mark St. Ivany:
I would like to start by saying I am a Trump supporter. A white 50-year-old male who works at least 50 hours a week; someone who is tired of all of the White House corruption; who is tired of seeing my hard earned tax dollar wasted. I am ready to see an outsider take control and turn things around; a person who doesn’t want to see our country run further into the ground.; a person who wants to see the Constitution upheld; a person who has volunteered in the community for the last 30 years. Yes, this is what a Trump supporter looks like! For your old Pueblo Indian saying, “tell me who you walk with and I will tell you who you are.” That means you lie and have blood on your hands as well. Yes, Trump is better than Clinton.
Steven Allen, Belleville
