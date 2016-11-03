Something has been nagging at me about Mrs. Clinton’s statement that she has “both a public and a private position” on Wall Street and other matters. The more that I thought about it, the more it came into focus: It’s Orwellian doublespeak for “say whatever will get the most votes from the audience.” Isn’t that the heart of campaign rhetoric these days?
Our founders said what they believed and put their lives on the line for their beliefs. Lincoln campaigned on and lived his beliefs. Ditto FDR, Roosevelt, MLK, and Kennedy.
When did we as voters start accepting doublespeak as “honesty”? When did it become acceptable for office seekers to publicly espouse positions that he or she didn’t believe in and would abandon as soon as they won office, just to win a campaign? How did “we the people” get from expecting honesty and character in our leadership to accepting the current crop as “the best that we can do”? What kind of a nation refuses to demand excellence from its leaders but instead accepts “not as bad as the other candidate”?
America is what it is today because it was built by immigrants from every nation on earth. How can we as Americans even consider closing our borders to immigrants and still expect the rest of the world to look up to us? I don’t understand how we got here, but “we the people” need to stop doing things the same way over and over, expecting different results.
J.L. Hickman, Fairview Heights
