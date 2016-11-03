Meanwhile, almost drowned out by press coverage of the Trump “sex tape” was the latest Clinton trust and transparency concern involving her past speeches on Wall Street. Hillary voiced support for “open trade and open borders,” framing large banks and investment firms as partners rather than problems. Her vision is not one that everyone would want her to be in a position to carry out.
Both Trump and Clinton were victims of breaches of privacy in one shape or fashion; yet “hacking” is publicly disdained while this instance of taping without authorization is somehow seen as a “serves you right” for Donald.
Both Trump and Clinton got caught saying things that they are now heartily sorry for. Which breach has the potential for the most long-term negative impact on Americans?
Bill Malec, O’Fallon
