Hillary’s quotes

“Look, the average democrat voter is just plain stupid. They’re easy to manipulate, that’s the easy part.” – Hillary “Rodman” Clinton
Reality: From change you can believe in to changing the story until you believe it.
“I believe the primary role of the state is to teach, train and raise children. Parents have a secondary role.” – Hillary “Rodman” Clinton from “It takes a village”
Reality: “Give me four years to teach the children, and the seed I have sown will never be uprooted.” – Vladimir Lenin
“I will get the NRA shut down for good if I become president. If we can ban handguns, we will.” – Hillary “Rodman” Clinton
Reality: If gun control worked, Chicago would look like Mayberry RFD.
Social Democrat: The original name of communism. A history book printed before WWII shows this.
Result: “If we’ve been bamboozled long enough, we tend to reject any evidence of the bamboozle.”
Roddy D. Riggs,Highland
