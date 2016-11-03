This week there is no October surprise in the disrespect for Catholics and Evangelicals disclosed in the previously hidden Clinton campaign emails. They harken back to the Know-Nothing days when my Grandfather and Great Grandfather were confronted with “IRISH NEED NOT APPLY” employment signs. Hillary’s oligarchic disdain for those of us who believe is of the same cloth — one woven in the ruling class’s prejudice of that period and continued into our time. Back to the future — what has been said in these emails insures that her prospective administration will place religious freedom and the expression of belief even more in peril. It is also what a good Marxist would want, the dissolution of ties between religion and the historic strength of our country.
Richard Wagner, Highland
Comments