I used to think this was the greatest country on earth by a country mile. I believed we were a democracy above political corruption on a national level until Vice President Spiro Agnew and President Richard Nixon, both forced to resign while in office.
Then the ’90s brought the dirty sleaze of the Clintons and a biased media. Anybody with two brain cells to rub together knew Clinton was a lying cheater. Yet there were enough people voting who didn’t care about his morals, values and ethics.
Now with this election the media isn’t even masking their corrupt prejudice. Hillary Clinton is as corrupt as they come, yet all the media can focus on are the words of a businessman 11 years ago versus the numerous criminal and unethical actions of the most corrupt political couple in American history. Forget the issues.
The media is supposed to report accurate information on politicians and the government to hold them accountable to the American people. Our politics is approaching that of third world countries. It isn’t a matter of “if,” it’s a matter of “when” the United States of America will crumble under the weight of corrupt politicians, sleazy government and a poisoned media. I’m sure the liberals will be happy if Hillary wins. But they will have only won the battle; we will all eventually lose the war. Then kiss your country goodbye.
Gary Like, Highland
