Knows his business

Voting time is getting really close. When casting your vote please try to remember that President Obama slammed Donald Trump on Jimmy Kimmel’s show stating, “At least I’ll go down as being president.” What a fine example of presidential behavior.
Remember that Hillary Clinton was responsible for four deaths in Benghazi and leaked classified information via email, not to mention openly stating in the last debate how America handles nuclear threats.
Last but not least, don’t forget that Donald Trump said a dirty word and called an ex-beauty queen fat. This makes me wonder if the Republicans and Democrats don’t like him, and since he isn’t a “career politician,” maybe he is the right choice. After all he is a businessman, and running the country is a business.
Charlotte Kilzer, Cahokia
Comments