Clintons’ wealth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Clintons have a combined net worth of $120 million. This was not earned by having a chain of restaurants, hotels, grocery stores, owning numerous hair or nail salons, driving for Uber, construction, coal mining, manufacturing or trucking. While President Clinton did write a bestseller, her book was a flop, but his book only accounted for about $15 million. In fact, the majority of their earnings came from performing in stadiums and concert halls in front of thousands. No wait, they aren’t Green Day, Rihanna or for us older folks, Neil Diamond. They gave speeches for pay to play.
Now seriously, is Hillary Clinton worth $170,000 to $500,000 a speech? With that Midwestern twang? Giving speeches to Goldman-Sachs, Nigerian officials, banks, corporations and trade groups are just a few examples of their audiences. I doubt these groups were interested in what they had to say, but what they could do for them. For the working class folks who support her, she’s having the last laugh on you. $120 million for giving speeches while avoiding prosecution for what a Marine 4-star is going to jail for? I’d say pretty good work if you can get it.
Phil Henning, Smithton
