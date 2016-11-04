I share letter writer David Vail’s concerns as Election Day nears. Many, many Americans feel they’re caught between a rock and hard place in terms of presidential candidate choices.
I’m not a psychiatrist like Vail so I’m cautious about diagnosing Trump with ADD, though I believe it’s better known as Attention Deficit Hyper Activity Disorder. I know you can take medication to treat the symptoms.
On the other hand, Hillary Clinton is not exactly Florence Nightingale, ready to swoop in and remedy all America’s political ills. She’s got her own personal and professional issues, none of which is treatable with medications.
Vail mistakenly uses “Republicans” and “Trump” as synonyms. I you must vote for Hillary, let’s not throw all the GOP babies out with the Trump bathwater. It’s a bit conflicting that Vail would support his voting position by referring to 50 Republican leaders whose opinion he respects and then flatly say he’s “voting Democrat.”
One bad apple doesn’t spoil the whole bunch. Thoughtful and prudent citizens will scrutinize all the down-ballot candidates, whether at the federal, state, or local level, on a case-by-case basis before deciding. Political balance is critical to the democratic process as we move forward.
MLK summed up 2016 voters’ dilemma when he said, “The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.”
Bill Malec, O’Fallon
