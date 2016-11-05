I simply can’t understand why anti-abortion people make that their single political issue for voting when that issue has absolutely no effect on their lives whatsoever and while there are so many important issues that affect all 330 million Americans. Abortions have been performed for thousands of years, and no religious or political force has ever stopped it.
I don’t take issue with anti-abortion beliefs — I really don’t. What I take issue with is the irrational belief the government has the right to make that choice for other people based on your personal moral code when neither you nor the government have any equity in the issue. Arguing freedom of religion, you demand the government enact legislation imposing your religious views on everyone else, effectively establishing the U.S. as a religious state.
Reading the King James Version, the whole theme of Christ’s message is how you should live YOUR life here on earth. Following Christ’s teachings must be a voluntary choice, not a legislated one.
Either you want constitutional freedom of religion to extend to all citizens, or you don’t, but you can’t have it both ways. Because the Constitution specifically prohibits any religion from being specified, the First Amendment would have to be changed to eliminate freedom of religion and declare one of the brands of Christianity as the official religion of the United States. Since all brands have a different doctrine, which brand would that be — Catholicism, Southern Baptist, Episcopal, which one? Which Bible should the courts use?
David Vail, O’Fallon
Comments