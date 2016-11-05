In his first inaugural address in 1789, George Washington said “the preservation of the sacred fire of liberty and the destiny of the republican model of government are justly considered, perhaps, as deeply, as finally, staked on the experiment entrusted to the hands of the American people.”
He was talking about our system which depends on the people to adhere to the Constitution and require their representatives to do the same, rather than accepting major unconstitutional edicts issued by smooth-talking politicians in the name of some higher social need.
C.S. Lewis said, “Of all tyrannies, a tyranny sincerely exercised for the good of its victims may be the most oppressive.”
An example of this would be a politician using children in a call for gun control.
The next election is about a tyranny like that, and sticking to the Constitution. Why do refugees try their best to get to America? Usually to flee the tyrannies just mentioned.
Jack Schrand, Belleville
