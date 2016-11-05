Raunchy lyrics

I had to chuckle when I read the Miami Herald columnist’s bold denial, “But I have never, not ever, not once, heard a man speak the way Donald Trump and Billy Bush do in that 2005 outtake from ‘Access Hollywood’,” in his latest Donald Trump bashing column.
Come on, Leonard! In his long and illustrious journalistic career Pitts was a freelance music journalist and later music writer for the Miami Herald. During those years he must have never covered any rap “artists,” and I use that label loosely.
Just Google “raunchiest lyrics” and your eyes will be opened really wide. Assuming these lyrics reflect the thoughts, words, and deeds of the performers, Leonard must have had either blinders on or earplugs in to avoid the wholesale lyrical lewdness and profanity.
Bill Malec, O’Fallon
