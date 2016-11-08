Catholic priests

In defense of priests who are scrutinized much more than any other church’s leadership or other in the public eye: Many priests have been falsely accused by Survivors Network. I hereby submit my thoughts and feelings on the priesthood.
I love and pray for all priests from the pope down to the parish priest or the monk in an order. They are all God’s chosen people to bring Him to us in the consecrated host, which is Jesus himself — body, blood, soul and divinity. Jesus is with us every day through the priest.
Do priests sin? Of course they do, because they are human just as we are. We are all sinners, yet the Catholic Church has survived for 2,000 years despite the human element because God really is with us, forgives us in confession, and goes on helping people to be better.
There is no other institution that has instigated reforms to rectify sexual problems more aggressively than the church and has, I might add, paid a higher price. Officials have turned a blind eye to other churches, schools, businesses and public officials.
I know nothing about Father Idagbo and Laura Merleau-McGrady, but I do know it takes two to have an affair, and I know not who is the instigator or perpetrator of this affair and I don’t think the News-Democrat needs to put it on the front page.
Dorothy Feder, Freeburg
