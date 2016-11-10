Unemployment

1:29 Highland Honor Guard ensures all veterans have a final salute for their service Pause

3:22 East's Pickett signs with Illini basketball

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

3:07 Trump, Obama meet for first time at White House

3:30 Woman charged with felony in connection with Monday incident near Marissa

2:30 Elementary students give advice to Trump

1:47 Watch Melania Trump and Michelle Obama convention speeches back-to-back

1:43 2016 Election Day by the numbers

1:56 Opinion: Preview the 'Madigan: Power, Privilege, Politics' documentary