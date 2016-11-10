Trump’s election could provide America with one benefit. We will finally get to see if the useless Hollywood clowns, like Whoopi Goldberg, will finally move to Canada as promised. Since Whoopi has precious little upstairs, I would bet she’s all mouth and no action. Besides, like all the millionaire Hollywood types, they know moving to Canada will cost them a great deal more in taxes. Even stupid actors understand the value of a buck.
Please Whoopi, move to Canada like you promised, so we have something else to celebrate. Take the rest of your Hollywood clown friends with you!
Pete Hill, O’Fallon
