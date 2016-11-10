On Election Day eve morning I was watching Fox TV. A political analyst said, “Election Day is a ‘comma,’ not ‘period’.”
That made great sense.
As Maureen McGovern sang in her Academy award-winning song, “There’s got to be a morning after. If we can hold on through the night. We have a chance to find the sunshine. Let’s keep on looking for the light.”
The song was written for “The Poseidon Adventure,” a 1972 American action-adventure disaster film. Just hope that’s not a sign of things to come.
If Hillary wins, the hounds will continue baying loudly on her trail. They will persist until they overtake the fox or die trying. She may prove a little harder to get to if she’s holed up in the White House as opposed to the hen house. Regardless her effectiveness will be diminished and her term of office tarnished.
If Donald wins there’s sure to be much weeping, wailing, and gnashing of teeth. In all honesty he’s got a lot to learn about being an effective president, commander-in-chief, and world leader, and little time to do it.
It may not have been directed at the 2016 presidential election, but American evangelical Christian pastor and author Rick Warren had it right when he said, “A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right and evil doesn’t become good, just because it’s accepted by a majority.”
May God help us all!
Bill Malec, O’Fallon
