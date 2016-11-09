In reference to the Oct. 28 letter “Real men don’t demean women” submitted by Mr. Gerald Montroy: He stated that Mr. Bill Malec demeans the dignity of women in defending Donald Trump’s talk about walking into locker rooms, etc. I believe Mr. Montroy is wrong. Mr. Malec was not defending Mr. Trump’s actions (even if it happened). All he was saying is Mr. Trump’s statements were nothing more than locker room talk. I believe Mr. Malec is a veteran as I am. Believe me, it is all locker room talk. And don’t tell me the talk doesn’t happen in the ladies’ locker room. We are in the year 2016, not 1916.
Calvin Doore, Mascoutah
Comments