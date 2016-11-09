Trump’s comments

I appreciate Gerald Montroy writing in to attempt to clarify my previous comments on Donald Trump’s abusive behavior toward women. I was trying to explain Trump’s behavior, not justify it as Montroy implies.
We are all products of our own life experiences. Evidently Montroy has led a more sheltered life.
Somewhere along the way Montroy turned his big guns from Trump to me. He demeaned me and then wandered off point with his comments unfortunately taking on a decidedly racial undertone.
Montroy shouldn’t paint all senior military officers, and by inference the military at large, with the same broad brush based on his limited exposure. I am not your cousin’s keeper.
Bill Malec, O’Fallon
Comments