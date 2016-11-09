Letters to the Editor

November 9, 2016 8:19 PM

Trump’s comments

I appreciate Gerald Montroy writing in to attempt to clarify my previous comments on Donald Trump’s abusive behavior toward women. I was trying to explain Trump’s behavior, not justify it as Montroy implies.

We are all products of our own life experiences. Evidently Montroy has led a more sheltered life.

Somewhere along the way Montroy turned his big guns from Trump to me. He demeaned me and then wandered off point with his comments unfortunately taking on a decidedly racial undertone.

Montroy shouldn’t paint all senior military officers, and by inference the military at large, with the same broad brush based on his limited exposure. I am not your cousin’s keeper.

Bill Malec, O’Fallon

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Comments

Videos

East's Pickett signs with Illini basketball

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos