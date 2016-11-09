Women priests

Once again there is news that Pope Francis says there will never be woman priests. Francis responded by citing a 1994 apostolic letter from pope John Paul that outlawed the ordination of women saying, “On the ordination of women in the Catholic church, the last word is clear … It was given by St. John Paul II and this remains.”
In this 21st century, any thinking woman or man must know by now that we are all an equal part of an ever-evolving planet in this universe of universes. Actually, you cannot separate even the tiniest particle from each of us, as we are all part of the whole and dependent on each for existence — even the smallest grain of sand. Women have long bought into the notion that man is superior and certainly allowed to be dominant. Wake up to your equality and know, “You must be the change you wish to see in the world.” – Mahatma Gandhi
Personally, I think the “position” of the ordained priesthood is highly overrated for a man or woman.
Pope Francis, Catholics no longer wait for permission. Most are wiser.
Anne Harter, Belleville
Comments