Sound off: News-Democrat readers take on politics, Allegiant Airlines, and the Cubs

Can’t wait until next year
I’m a Cub fan and I can hardly wait for next season.
Look at the employment rate
The unemployment rate has dropped down to 4.9 percent. Sounds fantastic doesn’t it? It’s time we stop talking about the “unemployment rate” and start talking about the “employment rate,” which is the percentage of people that are actually in the work force today. The unemployment rate doesn’t account for people who are not employed but don’t receive unemployment benefits. There are millions of Americans, including myself, who are unemployed but are not receiving unemployment benefits and are not counted in the unemployment rate. If you look at the employment rate, it is at an all-time low. We need to start looking at the number of people who are working and concentrate on increasing that number instead of all the time focusing on decreasing the unemployment rate.
Time for Eckert to go
Mayor Eckert is running for re-election in April. The people of Belleville are going to have another choice in April, and this candidate is going to focus on bringing in new businesses into Belleville and not focus on doing business with companies outside of the city. We need a mayor that can talk to people and we need an economic change and tax incentives that will bring businesses in and not force them out. Eckert has been in office too long, and Belleville can be great when it is run in a way that benefits the people.
Bumper stickers
The law states that no political advertisement or promotional material for a candidate can be located within 100 feet of a polling place. This includes automobiles. Any car with a bumper sticker that promotes a candidate and that is within 100 feet of a polling place is in violation of this law and the owner is subject to arrest or citation.
Why no game recap?
On Saturday night McKendree basketball played SIU-Edwardsville and I’m surprised that it wasn’t in the paper. This game was a tremendous victory for Harry Statham who is the winningest coach in the nation and there was nothing in the BND. I was just wondering why.
What are the police doing?
A woman was beaten and robbed in downtown Belleville on Thursday night and the public isn’t aware until after it was posted on social media on Monday. The car was found one block from the police station through a post on social media. What are the Belleville police doing? I am fuming at our police chief, police and mayor.
Thank you BND
Kudos to the News-Democrat for extending coverage of the ‘Letters to the Editor” section of the paper. I think that does more of a public service for a local paper than including national stories. Keep it up guys!
Early voting is bad
Early voting might not be a good idea. What if one of the candidates dies a week before the election? If you voted early, you could have voted for a dead person.
Tax assessments
Is anyone else curious why the Belleville tax assessments are still not complete? My gut feeling is that the current political parties are holding them until after the election. They know the tax paying citizens will be outraged when they see their increase taxes and decreased property values. I predict the assessments will be mailed after the election when it is too late to vote the corruption out.
Put puzzles back
Why aren’t the wonder word puzzles appearing in the paper everyday anymore? I love working them. I’m a senior citizen and it keeps my mind sharp and it entertains me. Please put it back in the paper every day. Thank you.
Disappointed in Hardt
City Treasurer Dean Hardt ran in the last election on the platform that if elected he would eliminate that position. Now, five months from his next election, not only did he not eliminate his position but he just got a raise. What a huge disappointment.
Adios Judge
Good for us we finally got rid of John Baricevic, what better way to do it than because of the fact that he tried to scam the system and pull that stunt to get re-elected because he knew he couldn’t get reelected the legitimate and honest way. And it really shows, if he lost it the simple way, look how bad he would have lost it if he would have played by the rules. There’s power in that ballot box, to stop the corruption. Do the same with the rest of them.
To quote Obama
To all you Democrats crying about Trump, I’m using a quote from Obama, your leader used. “You lost get over it.” All you far left celebrities who have vowed to leave the country if Trump is elected, I will gladly chip in for your plane ticket if you promise never to come back.
Get a job
Looks like the pond scum has come out from under the wood pile, running demonstrations all over the country. They are mostly young people, and the only thing they are doing that for is because they are going to lose their free ride now that Clinton is not coming into office. Free college, free phones, free everything and you are going to lose it and that’s why they are protesting. You may just have to get a job to buy your own stuff, instead of having everything given to you!
Baricevic’s new job
The stunt that cost Baricevic his judgeship and the fact that his son also lost his bid for the U.S. Congress has created a very important question and everyone needs to keep their eyes open. Now let’s see what kind of job the Democratic Party is going to give Baricevic’s since he lost his $174,000 a year judgeship and to his son, who was unsuccessful in his bid for congress. Watch, I promise you they will both get big time jobs. Only in Illinois and St. Clair County.
Watch for motorcycles
I’m seeing signs that say, watch out for motorcycles. That’s a good idea, because many of their drivers don’t have the common sense to watch out for themselves. I was traveling on West Main in front of Lindenwood University and I had one motorcyclist pass on my left side and on my right side of my vehicle at the same time. They don’t have any common sense.
Let’s come together
I hope our country comes together now and does things better. My husband and I are very, very proud to be in the deplorable people. I hope we have more sense, I hope we are more tolerable, but we are proud to be deplorable.
Go be happy, writers
I see that the regular group of know it all’s are back on the editorial page. Get over it writers, get a life, the public is laughing at the letters that you write in. Go out, get a life, a job, a hobby, volunteer, and be happy. We are sick and tired of hearing from you.
Kern and Allegiant
Mark Kern supports the Allegiant Airline, the airline with the worst safety record in the industry. What a shame, you think the airport was in bad shape before, wait and see what they do now. It’s a shame the taxpayers have to pay for this. I wonder if he flies aboard their planes.
GOP can’t blame anyone now
The best thing about the Republicans winning and control congress, come January, they can no longer blame Obama, the Democrats or the liberal media, the ball is now in their court and they have complete responsibility for whatever happens. Hopefully they will do what is right for the country and all citizens, but I wouldn’t bet on it.
Comments