Voting against your own self interest

According to a recent poll, about 60 percent of the people of Illinois would like to move out of state, given the opportunity. This is mainly because the Madigan Democrats have driven the state into virtual bankruptcy.
In our most recent election, all of the St. Clair County executive offices were won by Democrats, as were most of the County Board seats. (Even an honorable and respected Republican like Ed Cockrell can't win a countywide race.) Therefore, you can bet that our property taxes will continue to increase even though they are near the highest in all of the U.S.
Wouldn't a mix of Republicans and Democrats in these offices serve the people better? Why do people continue to vote against their own self-interest? I don't get it.
Rick Croak, Smithton
