Why aren’t people moving to Mexico?

One of my Facebook pals, Scott Noble, retired security forces, opined, “If Mexico is so great why are all these liberals, such as Cher, Michael Moore, Lena Dunham, Al Sharpton and others wanting to move to Canada?”
He wrote, “Why aren’t they moving to Mexico to the land of the folks they so much support crossing our borders into America?”
I thought that was an interesting observation.
Also, congratulations to Congressman Mike Bost on his re-election, to Judge Ron Duebbert, Appellate Court Justices Moore and Barberis for winning their races, and to our newest state senator, Paul Schimpf who will be replacing the legendary Dave Luechtefeld in Springfield. Congratulations to Kurt Prenzler and the Madison County Republicans for their victories.
Finally, relax, Jim. Donald Trump is not coming after your duplex and he won’t hurt your pets. Trump in 2016.
Phil Henning, Smithton
