Donna Brazile must go

Thankfully the 2016 presidential campaign has run its course. Now is the time for the Democratic National Committee to take a hard look at itself in the mirror. It’s time to make changes, starting right at the top.
Disgraced interim chair Donna Brazile needs to go first. If it weren’t for her deep although sometimes blind loyalty to Hillary Clinton, she would have already been swept out into the political street.
Her contract as a CNN political commentator was recently terminated after her unabashed insider trading with Hillary’s partisans came to light. CNN President Jeff Zucker called her secret collusion “disgusting” and “unethical.” Brazile said, “My conscience — as an activist, a strategist — is very clear.”
Brazile’s political top cover has departed for her Chappaqua, N.Y., retirement home. Brazile, a lightning rod for the DNC’s mishandling of the presidential campaign, needs to follow suit so the DNC can lick its wounds and move on.
Unfortunately, Brazile can head back to the university classroom. There she can try and convince our best and brightest that her political shenanigans were good for both her political party and the American people.
Bill Malec, O’Fallon
