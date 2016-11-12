Letters to the Editor

November 12, 2016 6:20 PM

Letter to Memorial Hospital

I read the article in the BND about the impending opening of your hospital and congratulate you on your new hospital. I am sure it will be great for the city and its residents. I do have to comment on the happening. The day before Thanksgiving of 2010, I had a bad stroke and was transported to your hospital and ER. I spent seven days in ICU and CCU and spent over six weeks in the Care Center undergoing rehab. I then went home and came back about one week later for surgery and had a triple bypass and my left carotid artery cleaned out at the same time … seven hours in the operating room. I am still alive and doing well, not because of a big new hospital, but because of the great doctors and caring staff you have. I am able to truly enjoy my two young grandsons and my family thru your gift of giving me a second chance for life, which is not something that comes with a new hospital. It comes with a staff that knows its job and cares about its patients. Again, congratulations. Enjoy your new hospital, but remember it is just a building, and buildings cannot save peoples’ lives and care for them. Only people can care for people.

Chuck Mavrogeorge, New Baden

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Comments

Videos

Althoff seniors talk about winning third place at state volleyball tourney

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos