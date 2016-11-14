They’re not protesting, they’re partying

The current demonstrations going on over the election results, I believe, are more of social gatherings than a political statement. Guys go to meet gals, gals go to meet guys, and gays go to meet other gays. Basically, it’s a big party. The demonstrations are almost entirely made up of young people and there always seems to be someone there with a gun who causes injury or death to others. Looters are there, looking to do their early Christmas shoplifting as well.
The demonstrators are upset with the Electoral College method of determining a victor. They did not have a problem before Hillary lost, but now they do. In the 1824, 1876, 1888, 2000, and 2016 presidential elections the losers had more popular votes than the victor: that’s the way it goes. I sincerely wish that Illinois had the same type system: this would not be the “State of Chicago” if we had.
Jim Bonnevier, Belleville
