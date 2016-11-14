The days of reading the Sunday funnies

3:26 SIUE student wants to help preserve black history, culture Pause

1:47 Metro-east teacher ensures every kid feels special

2:48 Red sweater Internet sensation Ken Bone reflects on debate, celebrity

2:04 Red sweater dude Ken Bone helps raise money for fallen policeman

2:39 Newly-elected St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr.

1:56 Ken Bone casts his ballot Tuesday morning in Shiloh

2:32 4204 Brewing Co. expanding into former Mad Pricer building

1:07 Edwardsville football coach talks playoff loss to Glenbard West

1:14 Tammy the cat is good with kids and would make a great addition to your family